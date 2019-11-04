RNO marks its Annual Day

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) marked its Annual Day at the military parade ground in Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Monday, which falls on November 3 every year.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Hamoud bun Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The ceremony included graduation of university officers. Diverse programmes reflecting the RNO’s personnel capability and competency were performed that affirm the royal keenness and care of His Majesty the Sultan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Activities of the ceremony began by playing the Royal Anthem to the chief guest. The chief guest inspected the front parade column and then pinned long service and good conduct medals on RNO personnel in appreciation of their sincere efforts in serving the country and His Majesty the Sultan.

Various military and musical shows were staged by the parade column that depicted the progress witnessed by the RNO under the reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

After that, the graduates at the parade chanted the RNO anthem and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.