MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Sunday began implementing a naval drill ‘Sharp Dagger’ at Al Batinah Naval site with participation of friendly countries’ navies and assistance of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) jets. The drill lasts till February 25.

The drill, conducted as per precautionary measures of Covid-19, comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual training plans, besides exchanging experience with friendly countries to sustain the readiness levels of the RNO fleet and personnel in various marine disciplines in line with their national tasks.

The naval drill began with the participating ships set off from Said Bin Sultan’s Naval Base to the site designated for the drill according to the outlined plans. — ONA