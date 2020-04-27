RNO continues shipping supplies to Musandam

Musandam: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), continues to provide support to the Governorate of Musandam by shipping fuel and oil derivatives as well as medical essentials and food staples to meet daily needs of citizens and residents of the governorate.

It is worth noting that the SAF continues to work side by side with the other relevant departments to support national efforts within the framework of the plans and measures aimed to stymie the virus’ spread and mitigate its impact on citizens and residents.

SAF continues to do its part to ensure proper implementation of the decisions and measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating its repercussions on the Sultanate. — ONA