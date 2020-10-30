RNO conducts rescue operations for Pakistani ship

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) carried out a rescue operation for a ship carrying the Pakistani flag, which suffered a technical failure in the engines, 50 nautical miles northeast of Muscat, in coordination with the Maritime Security Center and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The technical teams of one of the ships of the Royal Navy of Oman’s fleet began to provide the necessary technical support to the Pakistani ship, and provided the necessary supplies for the ship’s crew, and the ship was then towed to Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat.