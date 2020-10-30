Local Main 

RNO conducts rescue operations for Pakistani ship

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) carried out a rescue operation for a ship carrying the Pakistani flag, which suffered a technical failure in the engines, 50 nautical miles northeast of Muscat, in coordination with the Maritime Security Center and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The technical teams of one of the ships of the Royal Navy of Oman’s fleet began to provide the necessary technical support to the Pakistani ship, and provided the necessary supplies for the ship’s crew, and the ship was then towed to Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8455 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

PDO hosts Omani translators event

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDO hosts Omani translators event

OCCI urges private sector, banks to go soft on rents, loans

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI urges private sector, banks to go soft on rents, loans

National Free Fall Team at World Championship in Hungary

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Free Fall Team at World Championship in Hungary