Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raeesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Sunday Commodore Dean Bassett, United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander (UKMCC), currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed viewpoints on a number of matters related to naval fields between the two friendly countries. –ONA