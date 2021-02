MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received at Maritime Security Center (MSC) on Tuesday Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed views on matters related to the naval fields between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by RNO senior officers and the US Ambassador to the Sultanate.

The US guest, accompanied by the SAF Chief of Staff, toured the MSC’s facilities. He was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks.

