RNO Commander receives EU delegation president

Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received in his office on Thursday Michele Cervone D’urso, President of the European Union

Delegation and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on a number of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Commodore Saif bin Mohammed al Habsi, Commander of Said bin Sultan Naval Base. –ONA