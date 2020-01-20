Main Uncategorized 

RNO Commander receives Commander of GCC Unified Maritime Operations Center

Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raeesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Monday received Commodore Eid Abdullah al Kaabi, Commander of the GCC Unified Maritime Operations Center and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations, and discussed viewpoints on a range of issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasimi, Senior Staff Officer, Commodore Sultan bin Abdullah al Alawi, Director General of Operations and Plans at the RNO Command and senior officers at RNO. –ONA

