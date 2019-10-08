RNO commander inspects Sea Lion drill

Al Musannah: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Tuesday inspected the ongoing naval exercise Sea Lion, 2019.

He was accompanied by senior and retired RNO officers. They were briefed about the drill activities and witnessed live shooting at aerial targets by naval missiles that were successfully launched from RNO vessels.

The activities of the naval exercise Sea Lion, 2019 continues at the Al Batinah naval zone until October 10 with the participation of vessels from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) fleet supported by Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) airplanes.

The execution of the Sea Lion naval drill comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual plans aimed at sustaining preparedness level of its fleet and personnel.

