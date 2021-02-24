Local 

RNO commander inspects naval exercise Sharp Dagger

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), on Wednesday inspected the naval exercise “Sharp Dagger” which is being implemented by RNO at Al Batinah naval site with participation of friendly countries’ navies and assistance of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) jets. The RNO commander viewed the drill’s activities and was briefed about the processes and the participating ships and the roles they are executing as part of the exercise’s plan. The RNO commander was accompanied by a number of senior RNO officers. — ONA

