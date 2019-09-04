Local 

RNO chief receives Indian delegation

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received an Indian delegation led by Brigadier Pradeep Singh, in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa on Wednesday.
The meeting discussed matters of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Commodore Sultan bin Abdullah al Alawi, Director-General of Operations and Plans at the Royal Navy Of Oman and the Military Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Muscat.
The delegation also visited Maritime Security Centre. — ONA

