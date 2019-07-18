RNO chief receives French military official

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Thursday Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, Commander of the French Forces in the Indian Ocean and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

They exchanged cordial conversations and viewpoints on several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, Chairman of the Maritime Security Center (MSC), Commodore Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, Director-General of Operations and Plans at the RNO Command and the Military Attaché at the French Embassy in Muscat.

Meanwhile, the guest visited MSC as he was received by Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Chairman. The French military official was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks. — ONA