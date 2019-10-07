RNO celebrates return of Shabab Oman II

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II returned to Muscat on Monday after participating in regattas, festivals and visiting several international ports and marinas as part of its fourth international journey to Europe themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

On this occasion, the RNO organised an official reception at Sultan Qaboos Port under the auspices of HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan.

The ceremony began with the military salute to the chief guest who inspected the guard of honour.

When the ship docked, its captain invited HH Sayyid Shihab, ministers and other dignitaries to board the ship (Shabab Oman II), to greet the crew of the ship and congratulate them on their achievements and their active participation in the voyage.

HH Sayyid Shihab and the attendees, toured the accompanying exhibition, which was held on the sidelines of the ship’s reception. The exhibition included pictures that tell part of the history of the Sultanate’s maritime glories, and the role of the ship in the dissemination of messages of friendship and peace in various stations and ports visited during the last voyage. The ceremony was attended by ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other military and security services, and senior officials.

The ship sailed from Said bin Sultan Naval Base for its fourth international voyage on April 15. The ship visited over 12 countries and docked in more than 17 ports to take part in many festivals, the most important of which is the Armada Festival in the city of Rouen in France. It won the highest prize in the race at The Hague in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The ship drew over 210,700 visitors at its ports of call. The crowed included researchers and those interested in sailing ships who witnessed various Omani traditional exhibits that reflect life and culture in the Sultanate, maritime history, and the role of its ships in the dissemination of messages of peace and love among the peoples of the world under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. — ONA