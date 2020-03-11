RNO celebrates graduation of officers

MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) celebrated the graduation of a new batch of naval officers on Wednesday. The ceremony was held on the parade ground of the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base under the auspices of Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), in the presence of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO. During the ceremony, the chief guest conferred medals of long service and good conduct on a number of the RNO personnel in recognition of their excellent services and perseverance in performing their duties. He also distributed prizes to the outstanding graduates.

