RNO celebrates Armed Forces Day

MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) celebrated on Thursday the Armed Forces Day, which falls on December 11 every year, and the Retirees Day, which falls on December 7. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, at the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base.

The ceremony began by playing the Royal Anthem, then the chef guest inspected the front column of the guard of honour. RNO musical band performed different shows that reflect the high artistic levels of its personnel.

The ceremony included different performances that highlight the development adopted by the RNO in all forms to sustain the level of readiness to its personnel during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The chief guest pinned long service and good conduct medals on personnel at the RNO in appreciation of their sincere efforts and dedication in carrying out the sacred national duty.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), commanders of SAF and other military and security units, members of the State Council and under-secretaries, SAF senior officers and RNO personnel. — ONA

