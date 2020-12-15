Local 

RNO book spans five decades of navy’s growth

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Tuesday published a book titled “RNO in Five Decades” which documents major historical events of the Sultanate’s Blessed Renaissance.

The RNO Book spans 50 years of sincere national action based on proper planning, armament and training that saw the evolution of the Omani navy into an advanced sea force that keeps abreast of modern day developments and enjoys high capabilities, both in preparedness and equipment.

The RNO’s growth, as detailed in the book, was envisaged by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to realize the navy’s ability to efficiently carry out its tremendous national missions and duties.

The RNO Book has been issued to mark the 50th Anniversary of Blessed Renaissance and in celebration of the Armed Forces Day, the 11th of December. It narrates the progress made by the RNO over the past five decades until it developed into a fleet capable of restoring Omani naval glories. –ONA

