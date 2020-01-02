Main 

RNO acting commander receives Korean military official

Muscat: Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasmi, Acting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Thursday Maj Gen Jeong Chuljae, Director General of Civil-Military Operation in Joint Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed viewpoints on a number of matters of concern. The meeting was attended by Commodore Sultan bin Abdullah al Alawi, Director General of Operations and Plans at the RNO Command and the Military Attaché at the Korean Embassy in Muscat. –ONA

