Risk it to get a biscuit!

Life is a school with various rewarding experiences that we come across every single day. Challenges are lessons too; in fact, they are opportunities to make the most of them! However, what matters is just the way how we perceive things that happen or come around us. Our perception is what drives the attitudes and reactions in response to what we experience. Probably, you are what you think!

Making one’s mind on something could be a challenge that frustrates some people. One might make a decision, which s/he would regret it afterwards for one reason or another! Of course, it is so frustrating and hard to feel that you made a wrong or disagreeable choice or judgement. Actually, it is most irritating when such decisions could be made on money or a job opportunity!

Disappointment could happen to all; it is just a very common experience that brings a frustrating feeling and thought. Regretting the decision or action made would never change anything, thus one should think of what shall do next. It is the moment to move on and think of the lessons learnt out of that particular experience. In such a scenario, one should remember that to heal a wound, you need to stop touching it. Also, if one gets into a wrong story, then s/he should leave it.

Yes, it would be hard and intolerable experience; but with mistakes comes the lessons. We learn things from our reoccurring mistakes, so we can get things right the next time while taking a decision. Hence, never blame yourself for making undesirable decision for it could be the right one and you might realise that someday later. All what happens, it comes for your own good, but never regard it as a curse or a failure. Unfortunately, this is what some people do when they face the music of a problem or get into trouble!

The way you observe and look at things really counts to make a right decision on time. If your eyesight first hocks the positive side, then you will never think that you are lost. There is nothing called a dead end or unsolved problem! Think positively and believe in the possibility to get things fixed the way you like. Problems are only opportunities with thorns on them. Opportunities do not come with their values stamped upon them.

With every challenge we go through in life, there is a blessing in it. Case in a point, there are challenges from Allah to test our patience and believe in Him. He is always there with us as life gets harder and complicated every now and then. Trust that Allah is bestowing people things for their own good on certain times, some of which come in unexpected moments.

Always remember life is an experience and everyday is an opportunity to make a new happy ending. Live the moment and have some faith and hope, which is the last to be ever lost in life. As Helen Keller, American lecturer and creative author, said: “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”

Every test in our life makes us bitter or better, every problem comes to break or make us. The choice is ours whether we become a victim or victor. Sometimes, you just need to be more positive and roll the dice to make things come the way you wish for!

In some circumstances, fate is the only justification we attribute to for what happens to us. True, it is fate that we always relate things to, but it depends on the way how we accept things. Our beliefs and confidence are behind our attitudes, perception of life and ultimately the decisions we make.

Do not look back; you are going forward and not backward. Never cry over the spilt milk; it may have been poisoned!

Related