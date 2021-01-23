Rising dust, poor visibility to prevail

Motorists and fishermen should take note of the sea level, rising dust and poor horizontal visibility, the authorities said on Saturday.

Hazy skies also are expected to prevail over most of the Sultanate, Oman Meteorology said.

Royal Oman Police also reported sand dunes on Haima-Adam road. In the northern parts, the sea and mountains were covered by low-level dust clouds which led to poor visibility.

There is an advisory related to dust and sandstorms for places such as Sur, Saham, Qalhat, Adam, Ibra, Fahud, Bahla, Shinas, Mahdha, Duqm Port, Port Sultan Qaboos, Bidiya, Duqm Airport Masirah, Jabal Shams, Thamrait, Bausher, Muscat city, Suwaiq and Buraimi among others. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be 24 and 15 degrees Celsius in Muscat, 15 and 5 in Jabal Shams, 23 and 14 in Al Amerat and 27 and 9 in Haima. “Good condensation of low clouds on the North and South Al Batinah governorates, and rising dust on the coasts of the Sea of Oman and the governorates of Musandam and South Al Sharqiyah’’, the Met office said.

