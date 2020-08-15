Local Main 

Right to treatment guaranteed to every citizen, resident: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has issued a statement on reports regarding the refusal to deny medicines to a Yemeni child.

The ministry said affirms that it is committed to its ethical, professional and legal duty in providing medicines to patients completely without any discrimination or favoritism. It will ensure that the right to treatment is guaranteed to every citizen and resident on the land of Oman as per the Basic Law of the State and the regulatory laws.
The Ministry said it refrained from issuing the aforementioned medicine to the Yemeni, not any reason related to the cost, and instead the treatment was replaced with another drug that was more expensive and safer.
The decision was taken to ensure the safety of the child as per the advice of the experts and specialists and reports prepared by the medical authorities.

MOH said it functions according to professional medical ethics and is fully responsible for the life and safety of the patient.

