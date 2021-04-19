Right diet to sustain you through the fast

Jishy Seby

Health is the key to happiness, and what we consume directly affects our health. The month of Ramadhan is a great opportunity to focus on bringing back a balanced and healthy lifestyle in our life. Ramadhan fasting has spiritual, physical, psychological and social benefits. Fasting during Ramadhan can be good for one’s health and personal development.

Good hydration, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein foods like fish, lean meat, nuts and low fat foods should be the main source of energy for those fasting.

Metabolic function slows down during fasting. Body and dietary fat is utilised during this period. The body has regulatory mechanisms that activate during fasting. A diet that has less than a normal amount of food but is sufficiently balanced will keep a person healthy and active during the month of Ramadan. The diet should be simple and not differ too much from one’s normal everyday diet. It should contain foods from all the major food groups (cereals, pulses, meat and fish, diary and fats).

Over eating or feasting should be avoided during all the meals during Ramadhan especially during iftar.

The body’s immediate need at the time of iftar is to get easily available energy source in the form of glucose particularly for brain and nerves. So it is always good to break the fast in the traditional way with dates and fruits. Dates provide the energy in the form of sugar. Fruits help to maintain water and mineral balance in the body.

It can be followed by soups and cereals. Make sure your soup includes generous amounts of vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, peas, green beans, squash, and carrots. These add vitamins and minerals to your soup as well as fibres which are essential for a healthy digestive system. Oily, spicy and deep fried foods can be avoided and it prevents acidity and bloating which are the most common complaints during fasting.

Dinner can be with more complex carbohydrates, vegetables, yoghurt or laban, fish and chicken and with reduced red meat and refined foods. Fruits can be taken as a snack after dinner but not immediately and it keeps bloating away. Fibre rich foods like fruits and vegetables helps to prevent constipation during Ramadhan.

Be creative with your salad. The more varied and colourful vegetables you include in your salad, the more assorted are the nutrients and antioxidants you get. These help protect your body cells and promote good health especially during this holy month.

Drink sufficient water between the iftar and suhoor to avoid dehydration during the fasting time. Make sure to drink at least 1.8 litres during the non-fasting hours and to include more fruits and fresh vegetables in the diet so that the body gets enough water during the fasting period.

Avoid caffeinated drinks like tea, coffee and cola. These drinks to be reduced one week prior to fasting. This helps to reduce headache during fasting.

After dinner it is always good to engage in light exercise like stretching or walking which aids in digestion.

Slow digesting foods with fibre like wheat, oats, unsalted nuts etc should be consumed for suhoor. They help to stabilise the blood sugars for a long time. Refined carbohydrates like sugar rich and white flour based foods should be avoided. This meal should never be missed since this provides sufficient energy needed for the day time.

Smoking should be avoided during fasting. Brushing the teeth before sleep and after suhoor and sufficient sleep is also good to maintain a healthy body during Ramadhan. (The writer is a clinical dietician at Kims Oman Hospital)