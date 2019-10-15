Main 

Riding bicycles banned in Muscat parks

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has confirmed that the entry of all kinds of bikes is banned at public parks, gardens and beaches in Muscat.

“The decision is based on the local order 97/32 that ensures the protection of public utilities of the municipality of Muscat, which include parks and public beaches.

The municipality said that practices such as riding both bicycles and motorcycles inside parks pose risks and inconvenience to the visitors.

The decision has taken into account that such activities can lead to the destruction of the natural landscape due to the passage of the vehicles on them, apart from posing safety risks to the visitors.

Meanwhile, the municipality under its supervision has started the bicycle rental services at the Qurm Natural Park, fully managed by an Omani SME. The routes to be followed by the bicycle riders are determined by the municipality.

