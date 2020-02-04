Rich tributes paid to HM Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT: The Indian Parliament (Lok Sabah and Rajya Sabha) on Tuesday observed a two-minute silence to commemorate the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

India’s Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu asked the members of the Rajya Sabha to stand for two minutes in memory of the late Sultan.

“We deeply mourn the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos,” Naidu said in his opening remarks.

In Lok Sabha, the Speaker of the house said: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader, whose twin policies of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues

won him praise and respect across the globe.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Council of the Governorate of Muscat dedicated its periodic meeting to pay tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The members expressed their profound grief over the death of the architect of modern Oman, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Related