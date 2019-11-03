RGO marks Annual Day

Muscat: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) celebrated its Annual Day, which falls on November 1st every year under the auspices of Sayyid Lt Gen Munthir bin Majid al Said, Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office.

The ceremony included the graduation of new recruits and diverse programmes that depict the development and modernization under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony, which was held at the Parade Field of the RGO Command, began by playing the Royal Anthem upon the arrival of the chief guest to the parade ground.

He then inspected the front row of the graduates’ column.

The graduating recruits then performed military parades in slow march with arms performance and field skills.

The chief guest then presented top graduates with appreciation certificates and pinned RGO personnel with the special service medal in recognition of their faithfulness in serving the country and His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The graduates chanted the RGO anthem accompanied with a parachute performance by the RGO free jumping team and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony was attended by a number of their highnesses, chairmen of the State Council, ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, military and security units, honourable members of the State Council, senior officers of SAF, RGO, Royal Oman Police (ROP), other military and security services, military attaches of the sisterly and friendly countries, RGO retired senior officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel of the RGO. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.