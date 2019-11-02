RGO to mark Annual Day

MUSCAT: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) is marking its Annual Day, which falls on November 1 every year, today. A celebration will be held at the RGO Command ground under the auspices of Sayyid Lt Gen Munthir bin Majid al Said, Chief of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office. This year’s celebration comes as the RGO witnesses a quantum leap in various fields thanks to the attention accorded to it by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The celebration will involve a graduation of a new batch of recruits in addition to several other activities.

