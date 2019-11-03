RGO marks Annual Day

Muscat: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) celebrated its Annual Day, which falls on November 1 every year, under the patronage of Sayyid Lt Gen Munthir bin Majid al Said, Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office. The ceremony included the graduation of new recruits and diverse programmes that depict the development and modernisation under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The ceremony, which was held at the Parade Field of the RGO Command, began by playing the Royal Anthem upon the arrival of the chief guest to the parade ground. He then inspected the front row of the graduates’ column.

The graduating recruits then performed military parades in slow march with arms performance and field skills. The chief guest then presented top graduates with appreciation certificates and pinned service medals on RGO personnel in recognition of their faithfulness in serving the country and His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The graduates chanted the RGO anthem accompanied with a parachute performance by the RGO free jumping team and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony was attended by chairmen of the Council of Oman, ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, military and security units, State Council members, senior officers of SAF, RGO, Royal Oman Police (ROP), other military and security services, military attaches of the sisterly and friendly countries, retired RGO senior officers, officers and personnel of RGO. — ONA