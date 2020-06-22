RfP for Oman’s mega solar PV project soon

A Request for Proposals (RfP) linked to the procurement of Oman’s biggest solar photovoltaic based Independent Power Project (IPP), planned in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, is likely to be issued in the coming period, according to OPWP’s CEO.

The announcement effectively puts to rest speculation that a slump in electricity demand, attributable to the pandemic as well as subdued economic growth, is prompting a slowdown in the implementation of large-scale renewable projects in the Sultanate.

“We are going ahead with the solar project in Al Dakhilyah; In the coming few weeks or months, an RfP will be going out to the qualified bidders,” said Yaqoob Saif al Kiyumi.

Plans unveiled by OPWP last July envisage the development of a pair of co-located solar PV based IPPs each with a capacity of 500 – 600 megawatts (MW) in Manah. The capacity of the combined project will range from 1000 – 1200 MW.

Last December, OPWP – a member of Nama Group – named nine consortiums that were “either conditionally or unconditionally prequalified” to participate in the next stage of the tendering process for the Manah solar scheme.

They include: (1) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (UAE) and EDF Renewables SA (EDF); (2) ENI SPA and SB Energy Holding Limited; (3) International Company for Water & Power Projects (ACWA Power); (4) Jinko Power (HK) Company Limited (5) Korea Western Power Company Limited; Hanyang Corporation; Solar Reserve Limited and Nafath Renewable Energy LLC (6) Marubeni Corporation (7) Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (8) Tag Energy SA and Al Shanfari Group, and (9) Total Solar International.

‘Manah 1 Sohar IPP’ and ‘Manah II Sohar IPP’ – as the two Independent Power Projects are referred to – will be developed side by side on a 1200 hectare site in the Wilayat of Manah. Investments in the combined project are estimated at $800 million.