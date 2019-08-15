Revoking Article 370 realised dream of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’: Modi

New Delhi: With the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Indians can now say with pride ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, and outlined the future path of his government for the next five years, stressing on population control, cutting down on plastic use, drinking water for all, creation of a Chief of Defence Staff post and thrust on infrastructure.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, with a colourful safi tied round his head, Modi said that in his first term he brought the country back on track, and “it is moving fast”.

But his new mandate is to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of a 21st century, of a country that can soar high. “In the next five years we will take the country forward, we are fulfilling the works one by one.”

On revocation of Article 370 and 35 A that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he asked what was the reason that the clauses were allowed to remain though they did not help in the development of the people of the state.

Modi, whose speech lasted over one and a half hours, said his government’s policy is not to side-step problems or allow them to fester.

He said that both the articles had over the past 70 years fanned separatism and terrorism in the state and nurtured dynasties, “so that corruption and divisions were created” in the state and common people deprived of the benefits of central laws.

He said the new arrangement of two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will allow the people there to directly communicate with the Central government without any restrictions.

Attacking the opposition for supporting Article 370 and 35A, Modi said they were doing it only for political gains. “Those speaking in favour of it, the country is asking if Article 370 was so great, and was so beneficial to the people, why didn’t you change it to permanent? If you had the conviction you could have changed it.”

Modi said: “From the Red Fort, I can say with pride that every Indian can say ‘One Nation, One Constitution’. Sardar Patel’s dream of one Bharat has been realised.”

In a major announcement, Modi said the government would create a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, a long-pending recommendation of various defence panels.

“India will have a Chief of Defence Staff — CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective. The new CDS post will oversee all the three wings of the armed forces,” he said.

On abolishing Triple Talaq, Modi said it was aimed at benefitting Muslim women. He said the country has taken several steps for women, including ending the evil of female foeticide and child marriage.

The prime minister also for the first time touched on the burgeoning population, which stands at

1.3 billion, and said those who have small families are observing a form of patriotism.

The prime minister said the population explosion would cause many problems for the future generations.

On bringing drinking water to every home, Modi said that women in many parts of rural India spend many precious hours trudging kilometres to fetch water. He announced a Jal Jeevan Mission to realise the vision of Har Ghar Jal, or drinking water to every home, with an allocation of Rs 3,59,000 crore.

On eliminating the use of plastic, which is recognised as a global menace, Modi said single-use plastic poses a grave threat to the environment.

Modi spoke on promoting digital payments, and suggested that shopkeepers can have a board saying ‘yes’ to digital payment and ‘no’ to cash payment.

He also spoke on holding simultaneous polls. “The dream of one nation, one tax has been achieved by the implementation of the GST (Goods and Services Tax). Our nation has also successfully achieved One Nation, One Grid in the Power sector. Now today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election. So a discussion must be held on this.”

On agriculture, he suggested that farmers should minimise the use of chemical-based fertilizers.

Touching on the economy, which is witnessing slowing in some sectors, the prime minister said his government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. — IANS

