Revenues of 3 to 5 star hotels down 63%

Muscat: The revenues of 3 to 5-star hotels in the Sultanate decreased at the end of December 2020 to 62.9 percent, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), compared to the figures of a year ago.

“The decrease in revenues of three-stars to five-stars hotels in the Sultanate until the end of December 2020 decreased 62.9 percent to reach RO85, 77, 000 compared to 29, 531, 000 at the end of December 2019.

The total number of guests in 3 to five-star hotels at the end of December 2020 was 842,491 guests, a decrease of 52.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The number of guests at the end of December 2019 was 1, 774, 258.

The statistics showed that the Omanis dominated the number of hotel guests in 2020 with 479, 336 inmates, followed by European nationals 176, 743, Asian nationals 72, 513, Gulf nationals 37,357 and Arabs from other Arab countries other than the Gulf 23, 943. There were 20,668 guests from the Americas, 6, 345 from Oceania, 4, 243 from Africa, and 21, 343 guests from other nationalities.