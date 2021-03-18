Revamped Oman Women’s Futsal League to kick off today

The Oman football Association (OFA) will launch 2020-21 Oman Women’s Futsal League championship on Friday at indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The championship, which will be under strict medical protocol, will run for a period of six months.

HH Sayyida Mayya bint Shihab al Said, will preside over the brief opening ceremony and will attend the inaugural match at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex between Ahli Sidab and Oman club at 5 pm.

The first match of the league will begin at Al Saada Sports Complex when Salalah team will take on Mirbat at 11 am, while Al Ittihad and Al Nasr will lock horns at 1 pm.

Syrian coach Maha Jonoud, head of women’s football section at OFA, affirmed that the event is not a competition among the teams. “We have prepared many new Omani women as coaches, referees and administration staff. The event is a golden opportunity to improve the human resources and build up their technical capabilities. There are more than 54 referees, 18 coaches and administration staff who are well trained for this positions through comprehensive workshops and seminars,” she said.

Jonoud, who was appointed the head coach of the national women’s team in June last year, added that the instructions for all the teams were very clear on the players’ outfit. “All the players dresses are in full adherence to the national traditional and customs. This league will be an initial event and we are looking forward to learn from this edition and develop the forthcoming editions,” she concluded.

23 CLUBS IN FRAY

As many as 23 clubs will take part at the Oman Women’s Futsal League including: Oman, Muscat, Al Ittihad, Al Shabab, Al Khabourah, Saham, Ibri, Masirah, Al Kamil Wal Wafi, Qurayat, Bahla, Al Bashayer, Al Talia, Sohar, Al Suwaiq, Al Rustaq, Ahli Sidab, Yanqul, Salalah, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Al Ittifaq and Mirbat.

All the teams will be distributed into six groups.

Group one will feature Dhofar Governorate clubs including Dhofar, Al Nasr, Mirbat and Al Itttihad.

Muscat will be clubbed with Oman club, Ahli Sidab and Qurayat.

Defending champions Al Ittifaq are pitted with Al Kamil Wal Wafi, Bahla, Al Talia and Al Ittifaq in the third group. Ibri, Masirah and Al Nahda will be in fourth group while Sohar will join Al Suwaiq, Yanqul and Saham in fifth group. The sixth and last group will feature Al Bashayer, Al Khabourah and Al Rustaq.

Another similar major tournament will follow the domestic women futsal league. The second tournament will take place in May and will be dedicated for the universities, colleges and companies. The OFA will aim from the both events to select the top potential faces for setting up the first national women’s football team.

Al Ittifaq club were the champions of 2019-2020 Oman Women’s Futsal League as they had blanked Sultan Qaboos University team 5-0 in the final match in March 2020. Al Suwaiq had claimed the third place as they had beaten Fanja 3-2 in the third/fourth place play-off.