Reusable bags available at nominal prices: Consumer protection

Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has said that environmentally friendly and reusable bags are available in the local markets at nominal prices.

“These alternative bags available in some markets and shops are made of paper, fabric, and cotton, in addition to some organic materials.

CPA said that these types of bags can be used several times, stressing that they will monitor the markets, to ensure that the prices of environmentally friendly bags are not raised.

The Consumer Protection Authority called on all suppliers to abide by the laws and regulations in force to protect consumers.