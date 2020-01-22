Return shots

‘Stalker’ Osaka

After beating Zheng Shuai, reigning champion Naomi Osaka used her victory speech to name-check one of her 500,000 followers on Twitter. “I know there’s a person sitting in the ninth row named Marcus, who I stalk on Twitter, and I see your tweet so shout-out, thanks for coming, see you!” The 22-year-old Japanese later told reporters that “I stalk Twitter”. “I know I probably shouldn’t, but I just like clicking people’s messages and then scrolling down and then clicking another person. “I stalk your Twitter too sometimes,” she playfully warned one journalist, adding: “You do very good, good tweets.”