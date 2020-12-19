Return on investments hits 9.5 per cent in 2019: OIA

MUSCAT: Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Sultanate’s integrated sovereign wealth fund, has described 2019 as the most successful year in its history with a return on investments averaging an attractive 9.5 per cent.

In addition to the healthy performance of its investments, wholly government-owned OIA has also ventured into fields of space, food technology and infrastructure and enhanced its investment position in different markets in China, Japan and South Korea. In all, OIA has investments in more than 25 countries, it said in a statement.

“The OIA also enhanced the State’s general budget without affecting its own financial position and without being compelled to compromise any of its assets. The Authority has been able to take safe investment decisions, either by clearing some of its assets concurrently upon the shutting down of global firms associated to those assets and by safely exiting the investments that have vague, unorganised data or cancelling partnerships that constitute no positive results to minimise risk proportions and spare the OIA possible losses. The OIA localised some techniques in the Sultanate and re-channeled some investments into different sectors and new markets,” it stated.

As for loans of state-owned companies, the Authority noted that borrowing is among normal business practices and that it is the least costly instrument of funding, notably at a time when companies are taking up new projects and expanding in operations without consuming their capital or available liquidity and without ledgering the burden of financing in disfavor of the state’s general finance.

In this context, it said that a company may opt for investing its available liquidity to gain higher returns compared to the value it pays as cost of low-interest debt it receives. Also, financing parties offer their loans based on feasibility of projects to be funded to ensure the borrower’s ability to refund the loan and its associated expenses, it said, noting that firms’ borrowing does not necessarily mean their susceptibility to loss.

The OIA reaffirmed its attention to the issue of loans of state-owned firms that became affiliated to the OIA since June 2020 as per Royal Decree 61/2020 establishing Oman Investment Authority, said the statement.

“OIA is laying down a comprehensive structure of governance for state-owned companies that covers all the firms’ operations (including loans) through the devising of

policies that require companies to regulate borrowing

and financing instruments for the purpose of cutting down the total of those loans,” it added. — ONA

