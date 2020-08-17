Return of football activities depends on SC decisions: OFA

The Oman Football Association (OFA) has said all remaining domestic competitions for the season 2019/2020 will be based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

The OFA board held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by Salim al Wahaibi, OFA, and discussed the preparation for the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on September 19. The preparatory programme of Oman national team was another on the agenda of the meeting.

The board also discussed a revision preparation plan as the joint FIFA 2022 world Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualification moved to 2021.

The OFA chairman met with Omantel League representatives on July 1 and agreed to continue the season with the three remaining matches of top tier domestic league as per the previous confirmation issued by the OFA board in mid-March.