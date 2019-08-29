Retailers howl as US locks in 15pc tariffs on September 1

WASHINGTON/DECATUR: The Trump administration made official its extra 5 per cent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of September 1 and Dec. 15, prompting hundreds of US retail, footwear, toy and technology companies to warn of price hikes.

The US Trade Representative’s office said in an official notice that collections of a 15 per cent tariff will begin at 12:01 am EDT (04:01 GMT) on Sunday on a portion of the list covering over $125 billion of targeted goods from China.

This initial tranche includes smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones, flat panel televisions and many types of footwear.

US Customs and Border Protection will also start collecting a 15 per cent tariff on Dec. 15 on the remainder of the $300 billion list, including cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing, USTR said in the Federal Register filing.

US President Donald Trump announced the increase to 15 per cent from 10 per cent last Friday on Twitter, escalating the bitter US China trade war after Beijing hit back with retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, including crude oil.

A USTR spokesman said on Wednesday that the agency would issue a separate Federal Register notice with details of Trump’s planned tariff increase to 30 per cent on $250 billion in goods that have already been hit with a 25 per cent tariff, including procedures for collecting public comments on the move.

While Trump in recent days has reversed his aggressive China trade rhetoric, that has not translated to a retreat from the planned tariff hikes. It remains unclear whether US and Chinese negotiators will resume in-person talks in September as previously suggested by US officials. Trump, speaking by phone to a farm trade show audience in Decatur, Illinois, said that he could do a “quick deal” with China to boost his 2020 re-election prospects.

But he said, “That will be the wrong deal,” adding that he preferred to “do it in a right way.” He said the latter approach requires a tougher stance and longer negotiations.

Trump added that federal aid to farmers was being funded by tariff collections on Chinese goods.

Hundreds of retailers, footwear companies and business groups urged Trump to scrap the proposed tariffs, warning they would jack up consumer prices and trigger job losses.

More than 200 US footwear companies on Wednesday said the added 15 per cent duties on shoes would come on top of tariffs that already average 11 per cent and reach 67 per cent on some shoes, boosting costs for consumers by $4 billion every year.

“Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China – including nearly every type of leather shoe – will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases,” the companies wrote in a letter to Trump. — Reuters

