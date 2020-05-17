Retail zone at Mawalih Central Market to be closed from Monday

Muscat: Within the national effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and following the regulations and guidelines taken in coordination with the Ministry of Health, it has been decided to close the retail business section of the Central Market of Vegetable and Fruits while continuing the wholesale trading from 4 to 10 am each day.

The decision shall come into effect on Monday, May 18, 2020, until further notice.

Muscat Municipality, therefore, applauds the implementation of community preventive measures that reduce spread of the virus and protect people.

May Allah Keep All in His Mercy and Protection