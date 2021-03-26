Business 

Retail sales stage partial recovery

Oman Observer

LONDON: Retail sales volumes in Britain recovered slightly in February but not enough to offset heavy falls a month earlier, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has suggested.
Volumes rose 2.1 per cent but only partially recovered on the 8.2-per-cent fall in January, with sales still down 3.7 per cent on a year earlier and before the Covid-19 pandemic impact.
Clothing retailers reported the largest fall — down 50.4 per cent — in sales volumes when compared with February 2020 and petrol stations (or “automotive fuel stores”, according to the ONS) fell 26.5 per cent as the travel sector took a bad hit.
By comparison, online retailers continued to enjoy huge gains in customer spending, with 36.1 per cent of all cash spent at retailers going to online operations in February. A year ago the proportion was just 20 per cent.
It set a new record, beating the previous record set in January.
The amount of money spent in retail was also up in February by 2.2 per cent compared with a month earlier, but down 4.4 per cent on the same month a year ago.
February saw some positives in the non-food sector, with the ONS highlighting strong sales volumes in department stores and household goods stores — up 16.2 per cent and 16.1 per cent respectively. — dpa

