Retail group exempts tenants from paying rent

Muscat; As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, LuLu Group International has decided to exempt tenants of its commercial stores from paying rent, informed the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

“OCCI would like to thank LuLu Group International, out of a sense of corporate social responsibility, and agreeing with the Chamber’s request for exempting the tenants of its commercial stores, which are exempt from paying rent, due to closure, in the Sultanate,” a statement from the chamber said.

Earlier, the Majid al Futtaim (MAF) Group has decided to exempt the tenants of the shops in the group’s malls in the Sultanate from paying rentals until the end of the application of Covid-19 preventive measures.

It may be noted that except for groceries (supermarkets) and pharmacies, all shops in the malls are closed as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Oman chamber thanks Majid al Futaim (MAF) for their immediate response as the group exempted tenants of commercial shops at its shopping centres from paying rentals,” a statement. said.

 

