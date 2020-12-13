Main 

Results of “HM Cup Youth Contest 2019” to be announced tomorrow

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad al Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), will preside over a ceremony on the announcement of results of His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup Contest for Youth 2019 and the handing over of the Youth Excellence Prize 2020 to winners on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

As many as 38 clubs participated in HM Cup Youth Contest this year. Last year, Ahli Sidab Club was announced as winner of the competition and Al Seeb Club as second ranker. –ONA

