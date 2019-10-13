Restaurants to be fined for delay in transfer of tourism fees

Muscat: The Minister of Tourism has issued a decision 56/2019 amending certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Tourism Law promulgated by Royal Decree 33/2002 and the Ministerial Decree 39/2016.

This decision decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall come into force from the day following its publication, while Article 49 shall be effective after 90 days from the date of enforcement of this resolution.

The restaurants and cafes licensed under the Ministry of Tourism’s classification system will be classified as a ‘Restaurant’.

The licensing fees will be RO20o.

Article 3 states that each hotel or tourism establishment must have a manager responsible for its management of the restaurant, in accordance with the conditions

And qualifications determined by the Ministry.

Article (49) states the Restaurants and cafes must apply for the Ministry for Tourist classification

If they are situated within a hotel establishment If they are located on a land meant for tourism purposes. If administered through franchise contracts.

The hotel, restaurants, and cafes rated for tourism shall transfer four percent of the total price paid by the customer to the ministry.

The minister shall through decisions define the facilities of all hotel establishments, tourist establishments, and other related projects.

The tourism fees shall be transferred to the ministry on a quarterly basis during the period not exceeding the end of the following month.

The transfer of fees shall be accompanied by a detailed statement showing the total value of revenue.

The establishments will be fined RO1,000 in case there is any delay in the transfer of fees to the ministry.