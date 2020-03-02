Resistance to change must be converted into opportunities

Muscat: The Ministry of Civil Service launched an annual conference on the management of change in Muscat on Monday. The event, titled “Own A Change Management Mentality”, was opened by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. Al Marhoon said in a statement on the sidelines of this eighth conference of its kind that the Royal vision of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik underscores the significance of upgrading government performance and enhancing innovation. He explained that this programme comes in implementation of the Royal directives and that his ministry will forge ahead with human resources development plans, using the opportunity of this conference, which explores the latest international practices in the field of management of change, innovation and creativity.

He added that, since the programme evolves around the management of change in government establishments, it aims to encourage employees to accept change and rid themselves of mentalities of criticism and prejudice. The first session of the conference, titled “How to spark your own change initiatives”, elaborated on how leaders can instill pioneering skills and innovation in their employees and how to convert their resistance to change into opportunities, thereby fostering future vision skills and achieving tangible results.

Like the first session, the second and third sessions of the conference also dealt with the role of leaders in addressing the process of change within an establishment with an emphasis on unleashing an employee’s “inner innovation potential” by raising the right innovation-related query, generating innovative ideas and selecting the most appropriate ones in formulating applicable concepts. — ONA

