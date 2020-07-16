Residents with valid entry permits can return to Oman

Muscat: Residents of Oman currently stranded outside the country due to the closure of the aviation sector can apply for an entry permit.

According to official sources, “A letter seeking approval should be submitted to consular@mofa.gov.om with all relevant details, including the residency status, the urgency of the matter and the financial and social or personal problems faced due to the current situation.”

Once the request is accepted, the approval will be granted in coordination with other relevant authorities to help them return to Oman, including in some of the incoming repatriation flights.

Meanwhile, Oman’s Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday said that the entry permit issuance is the responsibility of concerned authorities in Oman for companies and business owners who are submitting their requests according to the prescribed procedures.

“The embassy would like to clarify it is not responsible for issuance of any such permit,” the statement said.

The Embassy of Oman in Islamabad was responding to the correspondence received via email and telephone.