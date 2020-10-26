Residential plot allotment falls 44.1% in September

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning allotted a total of 11,172 residential properties across the country until September 2020, compared to 19,992 plots in the same period of 2019, which is a decrease of 44.1%, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah was allotted 2,008 residential lands until September 2020, which is the highest among governorates.

This was followed by Muscat with 1,649 properties, A’Dakhliyah with 1,627, A’Dhahirah with 1,326 plots, and North Al-Batinah with 1,253.

Meanwhile, 165 residential plots were granted in South A’Sharqiyah in September 2020, and it was the highest among governorates.

The Governorates of Dhofar, South A’Sharqiyah, South Al-Batinah, Al-Wusta and Musandam were allotted 1,120, 1,042, 565, 254 and 181 residential properties, respectively. Al-Buraymi was allotted 147 plots, which is the lowest among governorates.

Meanwhile, the Governorates of Dhofar, North Al-Batinah and A’Dhahirah witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of lands allotted until September 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, whereas allotment of properties in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period of study.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning had allotted a total of 28,099 residential plots in 2019. ONA