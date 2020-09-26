Residential plot allotment falls 40.8 per cent in August

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning allotted a total of 10,564 residential properties across the country at the end of August 2020, compared to 17,833 plots in the same period of 2019, which is a decrease of 40.8 per cent, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah was allotted 1,992 residential lands at the end of August 2020, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by Muscat with 1,632 properties, Al Dakhiliyah with 1,575, North Al Batinah with 1,192 and Al Dhahirah with 1,144 plots.

The governorates of Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah, Al Wusta and Musandam were allotted 1093, 877, 549, 202 and 162 residential properties, respectively. Al Buraimi was allotted 146 plots, which is the lowest among governorates.

Meanwhile, the governorates of Dhofar, North Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah witnessed an increase in the number of lands allotted at the end of August 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, whereas allotment of properties in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period of study.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning had allotted a total of 28,099 residential plots in 2019. — ONA

