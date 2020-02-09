Residential plot allotment drops by 23.5pc in 2019

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing allotted a total of 28,099 residential properties across the country till the end of December 2019, compared to 36,731 plots by the end of December 2018, which is a decrease of 23.5 per cent, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah was allotted 7,767 residential plots till the end of December 2019, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by the Governorate of South Al Batinah with 3,629 plots; Muscat with about 3,394 properties, North Al Sharqiyah with 3,328, South Al Sharqiyah with 2,499, and North Al Batinah with 1,956 properties allotted till the end of December 2019.

The governorates of Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Musandam and Al Wusta were allotted 1,432, 1,369, 1,174 and 799 residential properties respectively. Dhofar was allotted 752 properties, which is the lowest among governorates.

Meanwhile, the governorates of Muscat, Musandam and Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah and Al Wusta witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of land plots allotted till the end of

December 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, whereas allotment of properties in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period of study. — ONA