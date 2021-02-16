Local 

Residential lands granted until end of December 2020 fall 52.5%

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing allotted 13,333 residential properties across the Sultanate until the end of December 2020, compared to 28,099 plots by the end of December 2019, comprising a decrease of 52.5%, according to statistics released by the (NCSI).

The governorates of South and North A’Sharqiyah were allotted 4,238 residential plots until the end of December 2020, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by A’Dakhiliyah with 1,820 plots; Muscat with about 1,709 properties, A’Dhahirah with 1,528, North Al Batinah with 1,478 and Dhofar with 1,185 properties allotted until the end of December 2020. The governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Wusta, Musandam were allotted 720, 289, 210 residential properties, respectively. Al-Buraimi was allotted 156 properties, which is the lowest among governorates. The Ministry of Housing allotted 28,099 residential plots in 2019.

Oman Observer

Digital Editor @ Oman Observer Daily

midhun has 58 posts and counting.See all posts by midhun

You May Also Like

Kerala says only 14 days quarantine for international arrivals

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kerala says only 14 days quarantine for international arrivals

Education Ministry and Riyada sign agreement

Oman Observer Comments Off on Education Ministry and Riyada sign agreement

Charter season begins as global tour operators line up Salalah service

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Charter season begins as global tour operators line up Salalah service