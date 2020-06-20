Resident Card, sponsor details must for Covid-19 testing

Muscat: Authorities on Saturday said that all residents have to furnish the resident card or a valid telephone number for Covid-19 testing in the Sultanate.

Residents will have to show proof of company name and have their PRO/company representative or sponsor name (mentioned in the Resident ID).

In exceptional cases of having no resident card, expatriates will have to provide a valid mobile number.

“Not providing a valid and correct mobile number and absence of civil ID can result in deficiencies in follow up care, which will be the entire responsibility of the client. Ministry of Health will not be responsible for consequences in such instances,” the statement said.

The government has earlier clarified that the sponsors will bear the treatment of expatriate employees. In the case that if an expatriate is with no sponsor to take care of him/her, the government will provide him the free treatment.”

Health insurance companies in Oman were directed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to cover the medical tests and treatment of Covid-19 patients who have a health insurance policy.

The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat has revised timings and locations of outreach clinics established for all residents from June 21.

Medical Fitness Examination Centers in Darsait, Seeb, Rusayl, and the center in Bausher (next to Khimji compound) will operate between 8.30 am and 1 pm.