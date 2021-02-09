Residence card of those with ‘driver’ profession will not be renewed

Muscat: The residence card of those with the profession of a driver in all categories will not be renewed from June 1, said the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“The Ministry of Labour in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announces that as of 6/1/2021, the residence card for the profession of the driver in all categories will not be renewed unless the applicant provides a valid driver’s license consistent with the type of profession he is holding.”

Recently, the ministry issued a decision (9/2021) to regulate the profession of driving.

Article 1 of that decision said that practicing the profession of driving vehicles – of whatever type – should be reserved for Omanis – transportation of fuel, agricultural materials, and foodstuffs.

It is permissible to authorize the recruitment of a non-Omani workforce for one of the activities stipulated in Clauses (2 and 3) of this Article as a distributor of goods, for small and medium enterprises owned by Omani employers full-time to manage them, registered with the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), and insured at the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI), provided that the vehicle is commercial and registered in the name of the institution.

Also, all professions in the sale of new and used vehicles, accounting professions related to selling new and used vehicles in agencies, and selling spare parts for new vehicles belonging to auto agencies have been also restricted to Omanis.

The issuance of non-Omani workforce recruitment licenses and issued work permits for professions shall continue until its expiry date.