Researchers continue discussing Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project

Scholars, researchers and those who support peace from different world countries continued discussion on Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values at the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Mohammed bin Said al Ma’amari, Scientific Adviser at the Office of Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. Dr Al Ma’amari said that the meeting dealt with items of the Declaration Project, its executive plan and strategy, as well as contributions of the international institutions and organisations.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), he pointed out that the participants touched on means of translating the Royal vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos into reality. He also added that the meeting touched on the views of scholars, politicians, businessmen, media men and social media influencers, and their roles and contributions in supporting this Omani initiative. He said discussions included views of the participants on this initiative and the role of the international institutions and organisations, particularly UN institutions, on supporting the declaration project. — ONA