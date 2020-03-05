Research proposals for NCDs programme invited

MUSCAT: Research proposals for the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Strategic Research Programme, a programme developed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with The Research Council (TRC), can be submitted by interested candidates. The deadline for submission is March 31, 2020.

With NCDs accounting for 72 per cent of all deaths in the Sultanate according to Oman Country profile World Health Organization (WHO) 2018, TRC is inviting strategic research proposals that are focused on the prevention and management of NCDs (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancers and mental health), their behavioural risk factors (unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution, tobacco and alcohol consumption), and metabolic risk factors (high levels of blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol, obesity and overweight).

Interested applicants should submit a pre-proposal of about 1,000-1,500 words, including background and specific aims, research design and methods, significance of the research project, expected research outcomes, timeline, and budget breakdown, since these elements are also part of the assessment criteria.

Moreover, some general conditions include that the project period should not exceed four years, the project should be not less than 50 per cent in-kind contribution from the related institution, and each project should not cost more than RO 100,000. For further information, applicants can access the official application submission poster through TRC website and social media. Applicants can also contact ncd@trc.gov.om.

NCDs also known as chronic diseases, tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behaviours factors. Detection, screening and treatment of NCDs, as well as palliative care, are key components of the response to NCDs.

The general aim of the NCD Strategic Research Programme, therefore, is to emphasise on the importance of focusing on NCDs’ prevention, early detection and control as priority areas for research.

— ONA

Related